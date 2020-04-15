Dimitrov: 3,032 nationals repatriated

Skopje, 14 April 2020 (MIA) – We have successfully repatriated, in less than a month, 3,032 nationals who were stranded abroad as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has said.

“We organized 13 charter flights that carried 2,022 Macedonian citizens from 13 European countries, but also helped 573 others in transiting, a portion from other continents too. We also had four humanitarian convoys of buses and cars, with new convoys already planned,” FM Dimitrov wrote in a Facebook post.

He adds that 74 nationals have returned thanks to the solidarity and cooperation with other countries and through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, but also repatriated 750 foreign nationals stranded in Skopje.

“It was neither easy nor simple. We have received much praise but also complaints. I salute the commitment and professionalism of all colleagues within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Let me also thank everyone at the ministry’s crisis team and colleagues in the embassies and consulates for their contribution in the successful repatriation of a large number of our fellow citizens,” notes Dimitrov.