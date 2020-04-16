Dimitrievski: Work of Kumanovo Crisis HQ resumes

Kumanovo, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, is feeling well and will carry out his tasks online. The Crisis HQ will continue to operate as before, coordinated by two deputies.

“I ask citizens to observe recommendations, keep distance and be disciplined, because this is the only way to beat the virus. I urge for calm, the situation must be treated seriously and we must act responsibly,” said Dimitrievski.

He said five members of the Crisis HQ have been infected, along with three employees in the municipal administration and three people in charge of disinfection.

“In my absence, municipal council member Vladimir Pavlovski has been designated as the authorized signatory. Of course, I am here for online communication and will closely monitor developments,” added Dimitrievski.