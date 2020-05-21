Digital platform to become operational by September, help manufacturing companies get into new markets

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – A digital platform, set to help domestic manufacturing companies break into new markets, is expected to become operational by September 2020, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi told a joint press conference Thursday.

They underlined that EUR 1 million have been allocated for the platform through the government’s third set of economic measures, aimed at recovering domestic economy hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministers are set to meet with manufacturing industry and economic chambers representatives to discuss platform development.

“Domestic textile industry has most successfully adapted to the situation. Export of protective gear has increased significantly. This measure aims to modernize manufacturing industry and allow companies conquer new markets. The digital platform will promote competitiveness and allow companies break into new markets and take on new clients,” Angelovska said.

She and Bekteshi presented details regarding the third set of economic measures adopted by the government last week. Measures, they underlined, aim to support citizens and companies overcome the crisis by preserving jobs and protecting the domestic economy.