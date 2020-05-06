Difficult to say ‘No’ to Macedonian European story, Dimitrov tells N1

Zagreb, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – Our policy is aiming to create an atmosphere in which it will be difficult not to say ‘Yes’ to the Macedonian European story. We expect the Commission to draft the negotiating framework at the onset of June, says Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in an interview with Croatia’s N1 TV ahead Wednesday’s the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb.

“I believe that everything we are doing at home is reflected in two important reports – Bertelsmann Transformation Index and Freedom House’s Nations in Transit – where North Macedonia is one of a few countries to register large progress. If we continue to implement reforms and wise policies towards our neighbors and member-states, I believe we will create changes for success and start of accession negotiations, with the first intergovernmental conference to take place during Germany’s EU Presidency,” says FM Dimitrov.

On the new enlargement methodology, he says there is no fear because the country has not fought hard to get the accession negotiations so that it backtracks with the reforms.

“The reversibility aspect has been introduced but we are not afraid of this. We will use the process as a tool to make our country a functional, prosperous European democracy,” notes Dimitrov.

Regarding the effect that the skepticism by some member-states to enlargement and the rule of law in the Western Balkans has on public opinion in North Macedonia, the FM says it is of enormous importance that the EU is consistent and straightforward when it comes to the fundamental principles and values.

“In our country, the term Europe and especially European Union is associated to order, normalcy, prosperity, justice and future. EU has two major magnets and pillars – the single market and the values. That is why it is very important that the EU is consistent and straightforward when it comes to the fundamental principles and values,” underlined FM Dimitrov.