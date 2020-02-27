Dialogue to resolve Catalonia conflict opens in Madrid

A historic meeting took place in Madrid on Wednesday as the leaders of the central government in Spain and Catalonia began talks in an effort to resolve the conflict over the breakaway north-eastern region.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his seven-strong delegation sat opposite Catalan leader Quim Torra and his seven- member delegation at Madrid’s Palace of Moncloa, the prime minister’s official residence.

Pablo Iglesias, who heads the left-wing alliance Unidas Podemos, a partner in Spain‘s governing coalition, was absent due to illness.

Given the length of time when no discussions were held between the two sides, the meeting was “immensely important,” members of the government said in Madrid, according to a Spanish television report.

Ahead of the discussion, Sanchez said he was hopeful.

On Wednesday, Torra said he was travelling to Madrid to defend the independence movement’s principles.

He said he was still calling for the right to self-determination, as well as the freeing of the separatist leaders who are currently jailed, some with lengthy sentences, for organizing an October 2017 referendum on the region’s independence that Madrid deemed illegal.

Little could be expected in terms of outcome so early in the process, a government spokesman said.

The two leaders agreed to set up a forum for dialogue during a meeting on February 6, in their first encounter since late 2018.

Catalonia’s secessionist crisis is one of Spain‘s most intractable political problems, one that only worsened after the referendum for independence in October 2017 was declared illegal.