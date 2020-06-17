Dexamethasone used at Clinic for Infectious Diseases to treat COVID-19 patients

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – Dexamethasone, a drug shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 according to a recent British study, is also administered by doctors at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and has proven effective.

“In the beginning, our colleagues from other countries hit by the coronavirus before us claimed that not only dexamethasone was not useful, but that it could harm the patients. But, the doctors at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases by introducing intensive treatments have found its use as very effective in combination with other therapies, mostly antibiotics,” Milena Stevanovikj, Director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, told a news conference alongside Health Minister Venko Filipche.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the preliminary results of the study on dexamethasone to fight the respiratory disease.

“The Clinic has been seriously following COVID-19 treatment trends from all over the world,” she said, explaining that all methods are used before patients are put on ventilators. “Mechanical ventilation is the last option in the treatment. As a result, no one has been put on ventilators for three weeks,” the doctor said.

At the news conference, Minister Filipche warned that the drug should be used only in combination with other drugs. “People shouldn’t stockpile at all, as a steroid it can also produce unwanted side effects,” he said.

Asked about the rising number of COVID-19 fatalities, doctor Stefanovikj said that almost 50 per cent of the patients who died at the clinic were taken to the hospital in later stages of the disease after spending over a week at home trying to recover without consulting their GPs. “I believe that the outcome could have been different only if they had been taken to the clinic on time.”