Development Bank to provide additional EUR 58 million in support for economy

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – The Development Bank of North Macedonia will provide additional EUR 8 million for support of SMEs and about EUR 50 million for protection of businesses’ liquidity.

The support is part of the second set of the Government’s measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Besides the EUR 5,7 million in zero-interest loans for micro, small and medium enterprises, the Development Bank will allocate additional EUR 8 million for this purpose. The maximum amount to be used will be EUR 90,000 whereas the minimum is EUR 3,000,” said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Tuesday.

The Development Bank will also distribute about EUR 50 million through the commercial banks for protection of the businesses’ liquidity.

The PM said the funds are allocated as part of the agreement of the Development Bank with the European Investment Bank (EIB), according to which it can use a credit line in the amount of EUR 50 million at a low interest rate.

“The state will subsidize the interest rate of the Development Bank to EIB and the administrative fees in the amount of 0.5 percent that the Development Bank is charging commercial banks, which are set to distribute the funds,” said Spasovski.

He also referred to the measure already in force regarding the mitigation of contracting conditions of bank loans.

“Banks will offer legal entities more favorable conditions such as payment prolonging, reprogramming, grace period, lower interest rates etc, while individuals will get a 3-6 month postponement of loan payments,” said Spasovski.