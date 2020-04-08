Despotovski: No standstill in realization of FITD-supported projects

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – There is absolutely no standstill in the realization of the programmes of the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD). Processes have not stopped, we are operating online and we are efficient in such extraordinary circumstances, said FITD director Jovan Despotovski on Wednesday.

“We are communicating and monitoring on a daily basis over 300 beneficiaries, 90 percent of which are micro, small and medium enterprises, along with elementary and secondary schools that are closed which is why projects have been stopped. However, in the company section, we are communicating with most of the beneficiaries, which are completing their activities as planned. We are flexible, the options for extension, delay or changes are available, as is the case in normal circumstances. There is no standstill in the realization of projects,” Despotovski told reporters.

He said there are currently two active calls – technological development in expedited and regular procedure, and the agreement signing process is ongoing while considering the recommendations by health authorities.

There is also no standstill in the big call for startups, for which the pre-selection stage will start soon, whereas the administrative check has been completed.