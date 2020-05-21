Despite protests, Spain extends coronavirus emergency through June 6

Madrid, 21 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Despite strong opposition – both within the legislature and among the populace – Spanish legislators on Wednesday agreed to extend the country’s anti-coronavirus lockdown through June 6.

That means the rules – which have subjected Spanish residents to some of the strictest restrictions in Europe – will now be in force through midnight on June 6 (2200 GMT on June 6).

The country has suffered high contagion and death rates. But the rules kept most people locked up in their homes for almost two months, leading many to chafe at the guidelines.

The current rules are set to expire on Sunday, and when Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez proposed extending them a whole extra month, many grew angry.

The plan to keep them in place through June 6 compromises by only extending the lockdown for two weeks. The measure passed by a vote of 167-162.

Sanchez remained defiant on Wednesday, arguing that the conservative opposition’s push to lift the guidelines was “simply irresponsible.”

The leading opposition, the centre-right People’s Party, had backed previous lockdown measures, but argues now that Sanchez is abusing the situation and ruining the economy in the process.

They are backed by public anger, which has seen protesters out on the streets in violation of stay-at-home orders.

The government has been slowly lifting controls, with people allowed to leave their homes more often in recent weeks. There is also a move to allow foreigners to enter Spain again, but only towards the end of June.

Spain has seen more than 230,000 coronavirus infections, with almost 28,000 dead. However, the rate of increase has slowed down significantly in recent weeks.