Deskoska: Political parties to submit amendments on PPO law by Saturday noon

Political parties to submit amendments on the public prosecution law by Saturday noon. A meeting will probably be held Monday to discuss which of the amendments will be accepted, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Friday after the meeting of the working group on the draft-law on the public prosecutor’s office with representatives of MP groups.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 31 January 2020 16:15
