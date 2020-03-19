Deskoska: It’s up to us to what extent gov’t will implement available measures

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – The declaration of nationwide state of emergency does not automatically changes or restricts human rights or the way of life of the citizens. However, freedoms and rights of the citizens can be restricted during state of emergency if necessary, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said at Thursday’s news conference.

“The restriction of freedoms and rights cannot discriminate on grounds of sex, race, color of skin, language, religion, national or social origin, property or social status,” Deskoska explained.

“What is different from yesterday is the possibility of the Government to adopt decrees with legal force during state of emergency. The decision declaring the state of emergency is to last 30 days, if the situation calms down, the state of emergency may be lifted, and may be extended if the situation worsens,” she said.

She said that during the state of emergency, the restriction of freedoms and rights cannot be applied to the right to life, the interdiction of torture, inhuman and humiliating conduct and punishment, the legal determination of punishable offences and sentences, as well as to the freedom of personal conviction, conscience, thought and religious confession.

Deskoska appealed all to voluntarily and conscientiously obey the measures and recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Government, in order not to impose stricter restrictions.

“It depends on us all to what extent the measures available to the government will be used,” Deskoska said.

“The decision to declare state of emergency was to provide an opportunity to effectively and quickly regulate certain issues that should help overcome them more easily, which is to tackle the coronavirus pandemic more effectively and to protect public health and help the economy,” Deskoska noted.