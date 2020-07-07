Deskoska: Efficient international cooperation for corruption prevention and detection

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Corruption knows no boundaries, but they are used to cover up unlawfully acquired gains. Therefore, efficient international cooperation is needed to prevent and detect corruption, said Justice Minister Renata Deskoska in an address at the OSCE video-conference, held under the auspices of the Albanian Chairmanship.

Minister Deskoska said North Macedonia is a signatory of all international conventions in the field, both of the Council of Europe and the United Nations.

However, alignment of domestic legislation with international standards should be accompanied by better regional and international cooperation in fighting organized crime and corruption.

Deskoska said the new anti-corruption law of January 2019 enlarges the jurisdiction of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC).

“The Government has also approved the signing of the International Treaty on Exchange of Data for the Verification of Asset Declaration of the Regional Anti-Corruption Initiative (RAI). Thus, SCPC will acquire the right to seek information on all public officials who have acquired property or funds in foreign countries,” noted Deskoska.

The OSCE conference themed “Good governance and the fight against corruption in the digital era” took place over the past two days.