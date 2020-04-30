Derkoski: Election Day to be identified, organization of polls to restart

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – State Election Commission (SEC) President Oliver Derkoski says the organization of the parliamentary elections should be restarted so that no one challenges their legitimacy.

“There are many open issues that all political factors should resolve,” Deskoski told TV 24 and adds that the Constitutional Court should engage in overcoming the legal gap regarding the scheduling of the elections by the Parliament Speaker and a change of the initial date.

According to him, a condition for elections to take place is to identify an Election Day.

“A solution in accordance with the Constitution must be found, agreed by all political factors, so that no one brings into question the legitimacy of elections. There are a few months left to the regular elections, there is no problem in finding the right solution. All I want is proper organization and fair competition,” says Derkoski.

He believes that the President’s Office is the place where decisions should be taken.

“I would like to see stakeholders accept the President’s initiative. This is the place where they should sit and talk about the issue and find a legal solution for a way out of this situation,” says Derkoski.

He adds that elections should take place but “we should not bring the people’s health into jeopardy”.

The SEC president notes that the voting should take into consideration the COVID-19 measures, namely 2-meter distancing, wearing of masks and gloves, use of disposable pens…

He says the entire procedure regarding the Voters’ List should also be repeated, because there are changes regarding the people who have passed away, persons who have turned 18 years of age etc.