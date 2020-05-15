Deputy PM Osmani receives Austrian donation via EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – Austrian donation via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, was handed over on Friday to Deputy PM Bujar Osmani as the national coordinator for distribution of foreign aid in North Macedonia.

Extending gratitude for the donation, Osmani said this was a proof of good bilateral relations, as well as Austria’s consideration for North Macedonia.

“Austria has done a lot in terms of starting negotiations, as well as regarding this particular cooperation,” Osmani said.

“It’s not the first time that this country benefits from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for support in times of crisis,” he noted.

“It was also activated several years ago when the country faced the flood challenges. This proves the functionality of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, as a platform for close cooperation between European countries.”

However, according to Osmani, what’s more important is that for the first time, as a country, we’re being treated as an internal matter of the European Union.

“For the first time, we feel what it means to be part of the European Union,” he said, noting this was because the country has started negotiations with the Union.

Osmani pointed out that North Macedonia, in addition to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, is directly involved in other common EU policies for dealing with the challenges of the pandemic. These include the joint public procurement of medical and protective equipment, exchange of information and knowledge, exemption from EU export restrictions on medical goods, as well as the European Solidarity Fund.