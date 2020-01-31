Deputy PM Osmani meets Portuguese Ambassador da Silva Pina

Поврзани вести
Third Jean Monnet meeting to focus on Parliament’s Rules of Procedures
31 January 2020 9:22
Border crossing Belanovce-Stancic to open
31 January 2020 8:58
Ambassador Byrnes: PPO law passage to send positive signal
30 January 2020 21:47
Justice Ministry’s working group discusses remarks on PPO law
30 January 2020 19:33
Procedures in place at Skopje airport amid coronavirus outbreak: minister
30 January 2020 18:12
Italy’s Conte: Skopje and Tirana should join EU very soon
30 January 2020 17:24
Провери го и оваClose
-
President Pendarovski receives credentials of new Portuguese Ambassador da Silva Pina30 January 2020 16:55
-
Osmani: France’s stance softens, Skopje expected to adopt PPO law22 January 2020 16:30
-
Osmani, Zuo sign grant agreements to support health and social protection sector25 December 2019 19:11