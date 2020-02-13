0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Deputy PM Osmani, FM Dimitrov in Paris visit

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov are paying Thursday a visit to the French Republic, focusing on North Macedonia’s European prospects in light of the European Council spring meetings.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 13 February 2020 8:24

