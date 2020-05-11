Deputy PM Osmani expects 1st intergovernmental conference to take place during Germany’s EU presidency

Skopje, 11 May 2020 (MIA) – Realistically, the member states can align the negotiating framework in the second part of this year if the EU’s political processes remain unhindered. Germany’s presidency of the EU also plays a key role, Deputy PM Bujar Osmani, in charge of European affairs, says in an interview with MIA on the eve of Europe Day.

According to him, election, which originally was slated for April 12 before being postponed after the coronavirus outbreak, will not have a key impact in this stage of the EU integration process of North Macedonia.

Even though the Zagreb Summit primarily focused on the coronavirus crisis, also aiming at demonstrating solidarity between the two partners in overcoming the pandemic and its socio-economic consequences, it confirmed the EU perspective of the Western Balkan countries and the EU announced an economic package of EUR 3.3 billion to help the economies recover. However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the pandemic proved to be a huge challenge with respect to the enlargement process timeframe. Could the negotiations be postponed or stalled due to the coronavirus-related crisis?

The COVID-19 pandemic is, first and foremost, a health and economic threat, however the remaining social and political processes have been also hampered by the efforts to address the consequences from the crisis. It’s true, the European Union and its member countries are focused on mitigating the consequences from the crisis and in these difficult times, they find it harder to reach decisions, they are being postponed, etc.

You mentioned the Zagreb Summit. Originally, it had been prepared to unveil the new, mini-Marshall Plan for Western Balkans economic recovery and accelerated integration of the region into the European Union. However, the threat, consequences – particularly the socio-economic impact from the pandemic – have taken over the political focus. In the end, we still got an economic package that is designed to tackle the crisis. A new economic strategy and perspective will likely be presented in the fall.

On the other hand, as parts of Europe, namely Italy, Spain and partly France, were being hit the hardest by the coronavirus, the EU members have found a creative way, via a video conference and exchange of digital signatures, to confirm the decision on the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania. It shows that the European Union isn’t giving up on the Western Balkans. The integration of the region remains a priority of the Union.

After the decision on the opening of negotiations was approved in March, the European Commission started drafting the negotiating framework. It was announced, it will present it in early June. You’ve already mentioned that you expect the negotiations to start, alongside the first intergovernmental conference, in the second half of the year during Germany’s presidency of the EU. Are these expectations realistic given the elections, which should be organized soon?

The expectations are realistic. They will be realized most likely if the political processes in the EU do not face some serious obstacles. We have done our job, we have sent the document to the European Commission. Now, the body is expected to present the annual report on the country’s EU integration progress. Commissioner Olivér (Várhelyi) and everyone at the enlargement directorate are working on the draft-negotiating framework. The document should be presented by the European Commission to the EU Council’s Working Party on Enlargement and Countries Negotiating Accession to the Union (COELA). It marks the start of aligning the negotiating framework by including the member-states, which will have enough time for aligning by the second part of this year. In this regard, Germany’s presidency of the EU will play a key role. Germany is a strong supporter, one might call it even a leader of the enlargement process. The country won’t miss the chance, it will do its best to make sure it organizes the first intergovernmental conference while it holds the presidency.

You mentioned the election – due to its form, it inevitably hinders all political processes, but it has no key impact in this stage of our EU integration process.

Bulgaria at the EU Summit in March endorsed the decision to open negotiations, but it has since said it demands the country’s conditions are included in the negotiating framework: North Macedonia to give up its minority, the phrase ‘official language of the Republic of North Macedonia’ to replace Macedonian language, all the while calling for speedy results regarding the open historical matters by the joint commission on historical issues. What kind of instruments are at our disposal to avoid possibly being blocked in the negotiations process?

Bulgaria’s position is a separate position; the EU hasn’t adopted it as its own. However, it doesn’t eliminate the chance of using their right to veto in any stage of the negotiations. But, they could have done so at the EU Summit in March, when the EU leaders approved the start of negotiations.

We have an agreement with Bulgaria, a friendship treaty, that provides a framework on how to settle this type of disputes. Joint commissions have been set up, sometimes they are more successful, sometimes they are not. Disputes, misunderstandings have remained unresolved for years and the key to their resolution is to keep on finding creative solutions that can result in an adequate compromise. Bulgaria – as a good neighbor – alongside Greece had been the most vocal lobbyists and fought hard for a consensus as part of the EU about the decision green-lighting a start of negotiations at several summits, when the EU leaders had postponed the decision. I don’t think now they will throw it all away and not even try, if we also show willingness, to find a solution that will be seen as a decent compromise for the two sides. They’ve said clearly that they don’t dispute the reality, but that we still have open historical issues. I believe they can be solved.

Election will be held soon. Brussels will be following closely the process. Is there a chance for political tensions or will the political stakeholders showcase responsibility after all?

Election organization now is facing many challenges – how can we hold election without putting at risk personal and collective safety, i.e. to keep protecting people’s health. It is undoubtedly a priority and also a condition in order the election to be credible, the OSCE/ODIHR observers to be able to monitor the process alongside the other domestic and foreign observers, amongst other things. Unless the epidemiological and health state of play shows no decent conditions for election, we shouldn’t insist on holding election at any cost.

Brussels, and all the other European capitals and the election observation missions will be interested in seeing we make sure there is safety in place. If we encourage the voters to hit the polls to vote, we will have credible election where the citizens will express their will.

All those outdated remarks – is the election in some segments free and fair, if voters are allowed to express their will freely, secretly and without pressure – are long gone. In the past several elections, we confirmed our democratic capacity and political maturity. I believe those remarks will become a historic fact of the past.

Negotiations is considered one of the most important and extensive administrative and political operations all EU members had to go through. Being the main political negotiator and head of the state delegation for EU negotiations, how to you rate the readiness of the established negotiating structure for the opening of talks? What are going to be the country’s main challenges?

From the point of view of having a negotiating structure, we have already formed all bodies necessary to kick off and complete the process. These include the negotiation committee, chaired by the prime minister, and me being appointed chief political negotiator. Also, the frameworks have been defined for other bodies, such as the secretariat for the negotiating structure, the negotiations working group with the main technical negotiator at its helm, and so on.

As part of the Stabilization and Association Process, we have had working groups in the institutions that are tasked with aligning the European legislation and transposing European directive. For them, it will be easier to adapt in the process of negotiations. Despite having preparations over the years, the fact we’d been in the waiting room for so long has had its impact – qualified staff has quit their jobs, some went into retirement, etc.

Nevertheless, enthusiasm prevails while we have been preparing. In the past several years, we shared experiences with Serbia and Montenegro after they had opened negotiations. We also shared experiences and knowledge with Slovenia and Croatia and support mechanism has been established with Greece. I believe we will be fully prepared to start negotiating with the EU.

Will the revised methodology of negotiations further complicate the process? Will it force changes into the negotiating structure?

Exactly, there is the challenge of adapting the negotiating structure according to the new methodology. Not only the negotiating structure, but also the negotiations as a process itself since it is becoming more thorough with enhanced supervision and monitoring of the implementation, the track record and tangible results from the negotiations itself in the functioning of the legal, social and democratic system. There won’t be a chance to tick the boxes of duties from the chapters without actually making process throughout the clusters.

As I said, it’s wonderful news for the citizens, because they are getting negotiations that will produce tangible results for them during the process itself. For politicians, it’s not so wonderful news, because they will have to deliver.

We marked Europe Day on May 9. This year, the Union marked the anniversary facing myriad of challenges, such as the coronavirus crisis and its consequences on the economy, Brexit, the migration crisis, the EU’s defense system. On the other hand, North Macedonia after 15 years finally was approved to start negotiations and it is about to formally start the process. What is the projection for a full-fledged membership in the EU?

North Macedonia for the first time marked Europe Day as a negotiating country instead of a candidate country, which we were in the past 15 years. Due to the pandemic, we didn’t have the chance to mark the occasion as it should, but the March decision on the opening of negotiations is a historic event. Also with officially joining NATO, no one will ever question where North Macedonia belongs.

We are a European country, a member of NATO and a country that will join the EU once it has completed the negotiations. It could take a while, but there is no turning back. The process is a turning point for the country for us, the generation who are witnessing this firsthand. It is a dream come true for past generations, but most importantly, it is a genuine benefit for the generations to come.

Violeta Gerov

Translated by Bisera Altiparmakova

Photos by Darko Popov