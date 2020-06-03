Deputy PM Osmani congratulates Kosovo PM Hoti on government election

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani congratulated Wednesday over the phone new Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti on the election of the country’s government.

“Amid these complex times under the COVID-19 threat, this is good news that heralds political stability not only for Kosovo but also for the entire region. On behalf of the Government of North Macedonia, let me congratulate you on the election with the hope that we will continue to build friendly relations as neighbors, towards fulfilling our common goal of European integration for both countries and the area as a whole,” the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.