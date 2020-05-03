Deputy PM Osmani calls for combination of soft measures to replace lockdown

Skopje, 3 May 2020 (MIA) – Now is the time to start mulling an adequate combination of soft measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic as a replacement of lockdown and closing of businesses, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Sunday.

Soft measures, according to him, include to wear face masks and to maintain physical distance.

In his capacity as main coordinator of the municipal crisis management HQs, Osmani visited the Skopje Center for Public Health and met with its head Arben Ziberi.

Osmani and Ziberi discussed the coronavirus-related crisis and challenges in the fight against the new virus, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

Osmani thanked Ziberi and the Center’s team for their engagement and commitment to fighting against COVID-19.