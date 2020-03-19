Deputy PM: North Macedonia can be part of EU Solidarity Fund

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia, as a negotiating country, has the right to be part of the EU Solidarity Fund, which is activated to cover the needs of member states. So far, EUR 5 billion has been used in situations of major natural disasters, Deputy PM for European Affairs said Thursday.

He commented on the EU coordination efforts with respect to the challenges and consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Osmani said, the Secretariat for European Affairs sent a letter on behalf of the government to the EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, asking the EUR-50 million reward for our achievements – initially intended for infrastructure and environment – to be rechanneled to help manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In line with the European Commission initiative for financial support to the liquidity of businesses affected by the pandemic, we’ve asked to be approved access to these funds, too, of North Macedonia’s Development Bank. It would provide quick and short-term loans, which would be approved quite easily with a year-long maturity period. The funds can help a lot in solving liquidity issues facing SMEs,” stated Osmani.

We’ve, he added, asked to have minimum criteria for the use of IPARD 2 funds changed.

“We’ve also asked the EU to be exempted from the restrictions announced by the European Commission to protect the stability of the single EU market, which mainly refer to medical equipment and work-related means,” the Deputy PM stated.

The EU Solidarity Fund was founded in 2002 as a reaction to the severe floods in Central Europe.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian government approved EUR 3.2 million in urgent realization through the UNOPS program for North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro for medical equipment and devices.

“The crisis management HQ should reach a decision regarding our needs in order to be able to use the funds from the Norwegian government for a quick procurement up to 7 days,” said Deputy PM Osmani.