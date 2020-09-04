Deputy PM: New gov’t committed to improving economic ties with region

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – The new government is focused on improving economic cooperation with the countries in the region, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi told Bulgarian Ambassador Angel Angelov.

The two met on Friday to discuss the economic cooperation between North Macedonia and Bulgaria, Bytyqi’s office said in a press release.

Congratulating Bytyqi on his new post, Angelov voiced hopes that North Macedonia would successfully complete its EU integration path and that the countries’ cooperation would continue to flourish.

Traditionally, the Deputy PM said, Bulgaria is one of the country’s top trade partners, coming in fifth this year.

Also, Bytyqi and Angelov agreed that the friendship treaty had laid solid foundations for further strengthening of the economic cooperation.

Bytyqi said the government would make utmost efforts to complete the construction of the section that is part of the railway corridor 8, expected to improve connectivity between the countries and boost quality and safety of transportation of people and goods.

Cooperation and communication between the two countries remains open, vowed Deputy PM Bytyqi and Ambassador Angelov, said the press release.