Deputy PM: New enlargement methodology welcomed for its strictness

We accept the new methodology of negotiations for EU enlargement, proposed by the European Commission, because, above all, it offers strictness, Bujar Osmani has said.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 10 February 2020 18:34
