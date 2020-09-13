Deputy PM Grubi pledges to ensure full equality, equal representation

Skopje, 13 September 2020 (MIA) – It is my duty to serve all citizens and the most important duty is the implementation of the Ohrid Framework Agreement and to provide full equality and cohesion for all the citizens, First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi said Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference, Grubi – who also serves as Minister for Political System and Relations between the Communities – said he would play an active role in policy implementation focused on ‘developing the values of the society as well as inter-ethnic relations, tolerance, justice, and equal opportunities.’

He said during his term he would increase the dynamic of the Law on the Use of Languages, fully equip the Agency for the Use of Languages as well as the Inspectorate for the Use of Albanian Language.

“I’ll cooperate with all my colleagues to improve the quality of education and culture, since they are areas that can bring the citizens closer. We’ll cooperate with the business sector to support inter-ethnic relations and equal representation in all workplaces,” Grubi told the news conference.

After being appointed as first deputy prime minister tasked with coordinating the political ministries, Grubi said it was his duty to oversee the implementation of the Ohrid Framework Agreement and to ensure effective cohesion of the equal society for all.

In cooperation with the Minister for Information Society and Administration, he stated, all employees hired under the Ohrid Framework Agreement should be reappointed in state institutions.

“We’ll motivate all civil servants to upgrade themselves and to build their future here, in the country. We’ll start to monitor the reforms needed to ensure full equality, including unselective justice through vetting,” Deputy PM Grubi announced.