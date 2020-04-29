Deputy PM: Gov’t creating COVID-19 response measures to help the citizens

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi, Deputy Labor Minister Gjonul Bajraktar, Additional Deputy Minister Sanela Shkrijelj and Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski at a news conference Wednesday presented measures introduced for the citizens in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the news conference under the slogan “We Take Care of Everyone”, Carovska said the measures were designed to follow the principle of non-discrimination and respect of human rights.

“We’ve created measures for the workers, the ones working in both the formal and informal sector, the young, for adults and children, and for socially vulnerable citizens and people with disability. For everyone in need of support, which needs to be strengthened now,” she stressed.

The Deputy PM mentioned all the measures taken so far, including protocols ensuring protection of staff at the workplace, facilitated access to social protection, a remote learning system, services by volunteers and assistance for the elderly, a system to report violence, children with disabilities are given the chance to go out for a walk anytime during the curfew, personal assistants for people with disabilities and the chance to exercise their rights without having check-ups.

Carovska called on the citizens to use the COVID-19 response measures.

“Together with trade unions, chambers of commerce, civil organizations and the employers we have been monitoring the implementation of all measures to see where more can be done to solve emerging problems. We have been working closely with inspectors to prevent the measures from being misused. They have conducted over 33,000 controls, 37 warnings to 28 companies have been issued. Also, 140 workers got back their jobs after being laid off unfairly,” she said.

Furthermore, Carovska urged the companies to apply for the economic measures of the government in order to ‘help themselves, to help the workers and to help the economy.’

The Deputy PM thanked the citizens ‘for adhering to the measures, taking care of their health and of public health’, all the while extending gratitude ‘to the medical staff and to all the workers who have been served the society.’