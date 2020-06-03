Deputy PM: Focus must be on health issue, party communication

Shtip, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – These couple of weeks should be fully focused on the health issue and on the political parties making sure they communicate to reach a consensus on a date for early parliamentary polls, said Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani.

“We have enough time to continue to communicate and to reach a consensus during the ongoing 14-day state of emergency,” Osmani said Wednesday during his visit to Shtip.

Asked by reporters about election protocols and how the voting process will be organized on election day, he said that protocols are adopted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases at the President’s request.

“The Commission has prepared a document, which has been already sent to him. But, we will monitor the trends in the coming period and we will adapt accordingly. Health is what matters the most,” Deputy PM Osmani stressed.