Deputy PM: Economy is government’s primary focus

The government will focus its four-year term largely on the economy, because it is something that provides better standards and quality of living, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi has said.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 25 September 2020 21:15
