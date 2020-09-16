Deputy PM Dimitrov to meet Greek ministers in Athens

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov on Wednesday in Athens will have separate meetings with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Affairs.

Talks are expected to focus on Greece’s support and assistance for the opening of accession talks of North Macedonia with the EU, having a key role in the new chapter of relations between the two neighboring countries, Dimitrov’s office said.

The meetings take place as part of the government officials’ first visit abroad since taking office.

PM Zoran Zaev, who leads the government delegation in Athens, is scheduled to take part in the conference organized by The Economist and to have meetings with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.