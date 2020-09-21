Deputy PM Dimitrov, RCC’s Bregu discuss importance of decision-making for regional cooperation

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM Nikola Dimitrov, who is in charge of European affairs, met Monday with Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), who is paying a working visit to North Macedonia.

Talks focused on the RCC’s activity plan with an accent on the priorities in the coming period aimed at facilitating, promoting and improving regional cooperation as part of the region’s efforts to join the EU, the Secretariat for European Affairs said.

In the period to come, Deputy PM Dimitrov said, the government remains committed to the European agenda in the spirit of good neighborly ties and focused on regional cooperation.

“In order regional cooperation to be successful, Western Balkan countries have to be decision-makers. The joint venture with the Regional Cooperation Council for cutting and ultimately revoking roaming in the Western Balkans is one of the benefits for the citizens in the region,” he said.

The two officials underscored the importance of the region being connected in several areas, which has come to the forefront after the limitations caused by the pandemic. They also discussed plans to implement the RCC’s activities to enhance cooperation in the single economic area in the region, based on the EU’s four liberties and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans, stated the press release.