Deputy PM Dimitrov meets French Ambassador Thimonier

Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met Friday with outgoing French Ambassador Christian Thimonier, thanking him for the personal commitment and principled activities in the development of democratic and European values in North Macedonia.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 October 2020 18:33
