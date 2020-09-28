0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Deputy PM Dimitrov meets Ditch Ambassador Kop

Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov met Monday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Dirk-Jan Kop, focusing on bilateral cooperation and joint projects for the purpose fulfilling of North Macedonia's European agenda in the period to follow.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 September 2020 17:25
