Deputy PM Dimitrov in video-meeting with EU Commissioner Varhelyi, regional counterparts

Поврзани вести
Cyril and Methodius are Bulgarians, Cyrillic alphabet is Bulgarian, votes parliament in Sofia
1 October 2020 21:32
Filipche says quick COVID-19 tests to be procured
1 October 2020 20:48
Zaharieva: Good-neighborly relations are criterion for EU membership
1 October 2020 18:57
Pendarovski: North Macedonia makes substantial progress in political participation of women
1 October 2020 18:39
Justice Minister Marichikj meets members of anti-corruption commission
1 October 2020 18:17
PM Zaev to meet NATO’s Stoltenberg in Brussels next week
1 October 2020 17:35
Провери го и оваClose
-
Italy’s daily virus caseload surges to five-month high at over 2,5001 October 2020 21:45
-
Lebanon to hold indirect negotiations with Israel over border feud1 October 2020 21:40
-