Deputy PM Dimitrov in video-meeting with EU Commissioner Varhelyi, regional counterparts

Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov took part Thursday at a video-meeting with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and regional counterparts, discussing the development of the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, initiated at the Zagreb Summit earlier in the year.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2020 20:04
