Deputy PM Dimitrov: A privilege to have Germany as friend

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM in charge of EU affairs Nikola Dimitrov on Monday met with German Ambassador Anke Gisela Holstein – their first meeting since Dimitrov’s taking office.

They discussed the first intergovernmental conference, marking the formal opening of North Macedonia’s negotiations to join the EU, to take place during Germany’s presidency of the Council of the EU, the Secretariat for European Affairs said.

“We’re coming close to meeting the goal, which in fact marks the start of our country’s most important European journey. It’s a privilege to have Germany as a friend that will help us cross the line of joint success – the first intergovernmental conference,” said Dimitrov.

Wishing his success in his new post, Ambassador Holstein praised Dimitrov’s credits for North Macedonia’s achievements on its European path, stated the press release.

“There is a concrete goal on the agenda of the German presidency involving your country – the success you have earned with hard work in the EU integration process to be concluded this year. Challenges are what coming next after the first intergovernmental conference,” stated Holstein.