Deputy PM Carovska: Pay rise for over 106,000 workers in December

Over 106,000 workers in the country saw an increase in their December salaries, said Deputy PM Mila Carovska.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 24 January 2020 16:40
