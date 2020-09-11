Deputy PM Bytyqi: No unilateral measures, only joint policies aimed at development

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – The government’s economic team, led by Deputy PM Fatmir Bytyqi, has pledged to protect jobs, create new opportunities for the citizens, create developing and sustainable economy offering predictability, reduce the poverty rate to below 16%, unemployment rate to single-digit levels and economic growth of four percent.

Presenting his mandate letter of duties at Friday’s news conference, Bytyqi said the fight for jobs and job creation continues in the next four years.

He called on all stakeholders in the society, namely trade unions, chambers of commerce and experts, to join forces in creating a platform for economic development in the country.

“There are no unilateral steps and measures, there are only joint steps. Together, we’ll sit down to discuss ways to create policies stimulating development. At the end of the day, I want to serve the citizens and the citizens to be consulted about the decision-making,” Bytyqi said.

A central unit for support of public investments at governmental level will be set up to provide expertise on the implementation on capital investments.

The Deputy PM pledged that during his four-year term he will fight against gray economy, promote development of innovative and new technologies, and enable the country to be turned into a regional startup center.

“As coordinator of the economic team, I will be committed to transforming our society in a society for all where we will all fight to end poverty and the crisis and where we will also strive for green, digital and self-sustainable future without paying any attention to the destructive behavior that has divided us,” concluded Bytyqi.