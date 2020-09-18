Deputy PM Bytyqi meets UNDP representative Sahakyan

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi met Friday with UNDP Resident Representative Narine Sahakyan, discussing ongoing projects and the Government’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially through projects for faster and sustainable economic development.

Sahakyan congratulated Bytyqi on the election to the post, expecting that the successful cooperation will continue through realization of projects leading to a poverty-free society, care for the environment, climate change management and job creation for all citizens, the, the Deputy PM’s Office said in a press release.

Interlocutors discussed numerous topics directly linked to the fulfillment of the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, such as projects on energy efficiency, environment protection and climate change management, job creation and digitization of industry.

Bytyqi said the Government is committed to developing an Economic Development Platform, planning the country’s economic development in the mid-term and on the long run. All stakeholders in society, as well as foreign partners and donors, such as UNDP, will take active part in the Platform’s creation.

He added that the Government’s objective is to advance the companies’ competitiveness, especially the promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises at new foreign markets, reads the press release.