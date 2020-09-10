Deputy PM Bytyqi, German Ambassador Holstein to work on further enhancement of bilateral economic relations

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – There is potential for enhancement of economic cooperation with Germany, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi at a meeting with German Ambassador Anke Holstein on Thursday.

Bytyqi and Holstein agreed they would work on further enhancement of bilateral relations, his Office said in a press release.

“Many German investors are successfully operating in North Macedonia and that is why Germany is our top trading partner. There is potential for enhancement of economic cooperation, whereas the special adviser nominated by the German government, Walter Deffaa, has intensive communication in the creation of systemic solutions for further development of bilateral cooperation,” said Bytyqi.

The Deputy PM thanked Germany for its continual support in North Macedonia’s efforts to start EU accession talks, hoping that the first intergovernmental conference could take place during the country’s EU Presidency.

“A strong economic growth and development cannot occur unless there is decisive fight against corruption and informal economy,” said Bytyqi and added he and the Deputy PM for charged with fight against corruption would create a systemic solution for the issue, which is important for all citizens and investors, be it domestic or foreign.

Ambassador Holstein congratulated Deputy PM Bytyqi on the election to the post, expecting that the excellent bilateral cooperation to continue.

Interlocutors also discussed the socio-economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, the Government’s policies on the new development economy, as well as systemic solutions towards uprooting corruption and informal economy, reads the press release.