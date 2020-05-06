Deputy PM: 90 additional ventilators sufficient for future challenges or second COVID-19 peak

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – We have secured 90 additional ventilators, which represents about 50 percent of the total number of ventilators currently available across the country, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani on Wednesday.

The Norwegian Embassy provided 20 ventilators, which are set to arrive on May 15, the EU granted 20 more, with further 50 to come by the end of the month.

“I believe this is sufficient for any future challenge or a second COVID-19 peak. Based on this data, the Ministry of Health assessed there is no need for further procurement, because these ventilators meet the needs of the country’s health system in coping with the pandemic,” Deputy PM Osmani told today’s press conference.

In the framework of the EUR 4 million assistance provided by the EU for procurement of medical supplies, tens of thousands of N95 masks and hundreds of thousands of surgical masks have arrived and have been distributed to health institutions.

“EUR 50 million have already been programmed, of which EUR 30 million for SMEs, EUR 10 million to support the informal economy, EUR 5 million to support the negotiations process. With regards to micro-financial support, we have received a soft loan from the Union in the amount of EUR 160 million for maintenance of economic stability and liquidity,” noted Osmani.

He said the United States’ initial US$ 1,1 million have been supplemented by additional US$ 330,000 to support the Red Cross activities.

“Norway’s support has been continual, Czech Republic has provided one million masks and expressed its commitment for further support, then Hungary, China, Turkey, Slovenia. The World Bank has provided a EUR 100 million loan to support the health system and manage socio-economic effects,” said Osmani.

He also referred to the EUR 160 million IMF loan for the health sector and macroeconomic stability.

“If we add the EUR 160 million from the European Union, then the total funds provided by these institutions amount to over EUR 400 million,” underlined Osmani.