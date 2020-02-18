Deputy Minister Bajraktar to manage Ministry of Labor and Social Policy: Government

Поврзани вести
Varhelyi optimist North Macedonia, Albania will deliver on reforms
18 February 2020 16:15
President Pendarovski meets Italian Armed Forces’ delegation
18 February 2020 15:51
Gevgelija – known for its tobacco even two centuries ago
18 February 2020 15:42
Chulev: 100,000 passport booklets to arrive March, 650 passports to be issued in urgent procedures
18 February 2020 14:38
Spasovski-Sassoli: Successful reforms, new methodology key steps to open accession talks
18 February 2020 13:55
Court excludes public from ‘Racket’ case hearing
18 February 2020 13:02
Провери го и оваClose
-
Coronavirus not affecting Macedonian tourism: agency18 February 2020 16:00
-
Interior Minister Chulev holds press conference18 February 2020 14:42
-
At the city’s edge18 February 2020 14:41