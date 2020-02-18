0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Deputy Minister Bajraktar to manage Ministry of Labor and Social Policy: Government

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Gonul Bajraktar will manage the ministry following the dismissal of Rashela Mizrahi from the ministerial post, the Government decided on Tuesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 18 February 2020 16:27

