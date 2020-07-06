Deputy FM Zhernovski receives credentials of first Cyprus ambassador Eliades

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski received via video-conference the credentials from Constantinos Eliades, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to North Macedonia, based in Belgrade.

Deputy FM Zhernovski wished Ambassador Eliades a warm welcome and success in his post as the first-ever Cyprus Ambassador to North Macedonia after the two countries established bilateral ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Interlocutors exchanged opinions on topics of current interest, with a focus on North Macedonia’s European integration.

Zhernovski thanked Eliades for Cyprus’ continual and committed support to North Macedonia’s integration process and its constructive role in the process of solving the dispute with Greece. He also expressed belief that Cyprus would continue to provide its support amid North Macedonia’s expectation to hold the first EU intergovernmental conference by the end of the year.

Ambassador Eliades reaffirmed Cyprus’ support to the start of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations and its commitment to provide assistance in meeting the required reforms. He expressed satisfaction from the fact of being the first ambassador to contribute to the intensive development of bilateral friendship, highlighting the potential for further enhancement of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Zhernovski and Eliades agreed there is potential for development of bilateral relations, with focus on economic cooperation and tourism.

They also exchanged opinions on regional developments and the latest on the early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia, reads the press release.