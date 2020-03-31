Deputy FM Zhernovski meets U.S. Ambassador Byrnes

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski met Tuesday with United States Ambassador Kate Byrnes, her first institutional meeting in North Macedonia after the two countries became NATO allies.

Ambassador Byrnes congratulated North Macedonia on its full-fledged NATO membership, which although coming amid a difficult period, provides a clear perspective and secure future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Interlocutors focused on challenges in the fight against COVID-19 and the measures taken in both countries.

Zhernovski briefed Byrnes that the Government has decided to ask NATO to activate the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre’s civil protection mechanisms in time of emergency. The U.S. Ambassador welcomed this move, saying allies will always jointly respond to the challenges, reads the press release.