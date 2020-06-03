Deputy FM expects no obstructions from Bulgaria in EU negotiations

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski says he does not expect Bulgaria to block North Macedonia’s start of EU accession negotiations.

Deputy FM Zhernovski told TV24 that Macedonian identity, the country’s EU approximation and the goodneighborly relations with Bulgaria are complementary, whereas the Government’s position is clear.

“I do not expect any obstacles. On the contrary, I base my optimism from what I saw and what we all witnessed during our efforts to join NATO and get a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations. Our neighbors, who until yesterday put obstacles on our path, became the most vocal champions and supporters of our Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Therefore, I do not believe there will be any obstacles,” says Zhernovski.

On the Macedonian language and identity, he says the issue is closed for the entire world.

“The opening of this topic is offensive and is not in accordance with the friendship treaty or in the spirit of international law. I can assure citizens that the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will responsibly continue to implement this important treaty,” adds Zhernovski.