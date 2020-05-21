Deposits unchanged, crediting on the rise: central bank

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – Total deposits are unchanged compared to March and the annual growth rate stands at 6.3 percent due to rise of household deposits, said the National Bank on Thursday.

Monthly crediting has continued to rise, while annual crediting is up 5.5 percent owed to the increased crediting in both the corporate and household sectors.

Annual deposits in the corporate and household sectors have risen by 6.5 and 7.8 percent respectively.

Annual crediting in the corporate and household sectors is up 2 and 9.4 percent respectively, says the central bank.