Deposits safest in banks: central bank

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – Bank deposits are safe and there is no room for concern, whereas the state of emergency does not entail changes in the banking operations, the National Bank said on Thursday.

The central bank said in a press release that savings are safest in banks and savings’ banks in such circumstances, with the same contracting provisions valid for clients.

It adds there is no room for concern, deposits will be available for citizens and businesses during the state of emergency as before.

The operations of financial institutions under the regulatory and supervisory jurisdiction of the National Bank are continual during these temporarily altered circumstances, reads the press release.

The bank notes that use of cash during this period is a health risk and urges the use of cards or e-banking.