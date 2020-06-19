Deposits, crediting on the rise: central bank

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Both deposits and crediting are on the rise. Total deposits are up by 7.8% on an annual basis, largely due to the increase in household deposits, while corporate loans registered a monthly growth of 3.3%, the National Bank said in a press release Friday.

According to central bank data, total deposits have continued to rise on monthly level.

“Annual growth rate stands at 7.8%, largely due to the increase in household deposits. Total loans have also continued to rise on monthly level. On an annual basis, the credit growth rate is 5.9% and is largely driven by the growth of loans granted to the household sector,” the press release read.

Annual deposits in the corporate and household sectors have risen by 9.8 and 8.2 percent respectively.

Annual crediting in the corporate and household sectors is up 3.3 and 8.6 percent respectively, said the central bank.