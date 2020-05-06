Deposits are safe, says central bank governor

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – Deposits are safe and citizens should not have any fears, says National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhovska.

Governor Angelovska-Bezhovska told Telma TV there is certain pressure on the deposit base, as is the case with any other crisis, with a portion of deposits withdrawn in the second half of March and start of April, but the situation was stabilized by mid-April.

“Like in other crisis episodes, there is worsening of the perception among citizens but the situation has stabilized and even a rise has been registered at the end of April,” says Angelovska-Bezhovska.

Regarding measures in the real sector, the Governor says it is important they are properly targeted and based on proper assessments.