Deposits and loans on the rise: central bank

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – In July 2020, the broad money increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis, under the influence of the growth of demand deposits, short-term deposits and currency in circulation, amid a decline in long-term deposits up to two years. On an annual basis, broad money increased by 9.3%, largely as a result of the higher demand deposits.

According to the National Bank in its Report on Monetary Developments for July 2020, total deposits increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month, due to the growth of household deposits, amid a decline in corporate deposits. Annually, total deposits increased by 7.9%, due to the increase in deposits in both sectors, more pronounced in household deposits.

“On an annual level, total loans increased by 8.2%, in circumstances of growth of loans in both sectors, which is more pronounced in the household sector. Corporate deposits and household deposits increased by 9.0% and 8.4%, respectively. Corporate loans increased by 7.1%, whereas household loans increased by 9.4%,” the National Bank says.

According to the Report, total corporate deposits decreased by 0.7% on a monthly level. The downward change is entirely due to the fall in short-term and long-term denar deposits, in conditions of growth in short-term and long-term foreign currency deposits and demand deposits. On an annual level, deposits increased by 9.0%, as a result of the growth of demand deposits and foreign currency deposits (short-term and long-term), given the fall in denar deposits (short-term and long-term).

Total household deposits registered a monthly growth of 0.4%, which is due to the higher short-term foreign currency deposits and demand deposits, amid a decline in the other components. The annual growth amounts to 8.4%. total household loans registered monthly and annual growth of 1.3% and 9.4%, respectively. Analyzed by the currency structure, denar loans made a larger contribution to the growth on a monthly and annual basis. By excluding the effect of the transfer of doubtful and contested claims from the on-balance sheet to the off-balance sheet records, pursuant to a National Bank decision, the annual household loan growth equaled 9.7% in July.

“Analyzing the purpose of loans to individuals, in July, the most common categories – consumer and housing loans registered a monthly growth of 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively, which on annual basis is 10.0% and 14.0%, respectively. Car loans continued to register a monthly and annual decline of 1.2% and 10.9%, respectively. Loans on credit cards increased by 0.4% on a monthly basis, and they decreased by 3.8% annually. Overdrafts and loans granted on other basis registered a monthly decline of 3.0% and 0.3%, respectively, while annually they decreased by 11.7% and 5.9%, respectively.”