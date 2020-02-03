Denmark arrests three on suspicion of spying for Saudi Arabia

Three members of an Iranian secessionist movement have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Saudi Arabia in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Monday.

The three were leading members of a group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz – Iran (ASMLA), said Finn Borch Andersen, head of the Danish security service PET, at a news conference. The three were involved in “espionage activities on behalf of a Saudi intelligence service from 2012 to 2018,” he added.

They collected information about individuals in Denmark and abroad, and passed this information on to a Saudi intelligence service, according to PET.

A pre-trial detention hearing was due on Tuesday, during which PET would seek a closed-door hearing.

“This is a very serious case, where Saudi Arabia and Iran have brought their rivalry to Denmark,” Andersen said.

ASMLA seeks to secede from Iran, accusing Tehran of committing crimes against the Ahvazi minority group. Iran considers ASMLA to be a terrorist organization and blames it for a September 2018 attack on a military parade that killed at least 25 people in the city of Ahvaz.

Tehran has in the past charged that Denmark and the Netherlands have harboured members of the militant group.

In 2018, PET said Iranian intelligence planned to carry out attacks on the Iranian exiles, triggering a large security operation.

Tehran has denied involvement.

PET on Monday also requested the arrest – in absentia – of an Iranian intelligence officer linked to the 2018 plot, Andersen said.

An Iranian-born Norwegian national remains in Danish custody over the 2018 plot.