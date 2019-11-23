Dendias to arrive in Skopje next week; Greece supports start of talks in 2020

Skopje, 23 November 2019 (MIA) – Arriving in Skopje on Tuesday will be Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who told Real FM radio he wasn’t sure Greece “can lead French politics to change,” but insisted they’d keep trying “even more” than possible.

Dendias will be joined by Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis.

According to Greece’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas, discussions on Nov. 26 will include the strengthening of economic ties between the countries.

“Both parties wish to move cooperation in a positive direction,” Gennimatas told MIA’s Athens correspondent.

FM Dendias already met with his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov in Brussels on Wednesday, focusing on preparations for the upcoming visit to Skopje.

Next week, Dutch FM Jean-Yves Le Drian is visiting Athens, our correspondent reports.

Considering that the Netherlands was one of the countries that said “no” to North Macedonia’s bid to be given a date to start EU talks, Dendias said Greece remains steadfast in its support of our country’s European future.

“I talked to Le Drian the other day at the NATO meeting,” he said. “Within our powers, we’re doing even more than we can.” mr/