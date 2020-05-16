Dendias: Skopje, Athens to host video conference next week on swift return to normalcy

Athens, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – In a written statement following the EU’s Council of Foreign Affairs, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said a video conference will be held next week at a joint initiative of Greece and North Macedonia.

According to Dendias, foreign ministers of Balkan and neighboring European countries will be taking part in the video conference to discuss better coordination for a swift return to social and economic normalcy, with the support of the EU, following the period of strict measures taken due to the pandemic.

In addition, the Greek Foreign Minister notes that Friday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council video conference focused among other on EU initiatives in the region, as well as outcomes of the EU-Western Balkans Summit, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

“The decision of heads of governments to provide economic support to Western Balkan countries in dealing with the pandemic, in addition to EU’s solidarity in practice, has also highlighted the strategic importance and privileged relation of this region with the Union,” Dendias says.