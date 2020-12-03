0_Web_Front page - SliderBalkansBalkans.PortalMakedonija.SlajderWorld Correspondents

Dendias and Zaharieva discuss Western Balkans EU perspective in phone call

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in a phone call on Wednesday with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva discussed among other the European perspective of Western Balkan countries, MIA's Athens correspondent reports. 

Photo of Сања Ристовска, Грција Сања Ристовска, Грција 3 December 2020 10:28
